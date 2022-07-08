Cookies

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 left behind to focus on GTA VI and GTA Online

Rockstar confirms what's been in the cards for years.

HQ

While Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online have been getting major updates for close to a decade, it didn't take long before Red Dead Redemption 2 players shared their concerns about the lack of content for Red Dead Online seemingly without being heard, so today's news isn't especially surprising.

Rockstar has posted a message revealing that while GTA Online players can look forward to a whole bunch of updates in the months to come that will expand upon the story, add new missions, increase rewards, balance weapons and so much more, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online are basically being left behind to die a slow death.

Because most of the developers that at least gave us some additional content for the latter two have now been moved over to the making of Grand Theft Auto VI. This means that Red Dead Online players will have to make due with smaller seasonal events and some Telegram missions, so those of you who attended what was pretty much a funeral march for the old west a while back did so with good reason.

Red Dead Redemption 2

