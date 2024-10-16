Red Dead Redemption 2, Kingdom Hearts, Dragon's Dogma, and more leaving PS Plus next month

HQ

Yesterday, a good chunk of games were brought to the PlayStation Plus game catalogue. If you're a subscriber to the Extra or Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus, you'll get access to Dead Island 2, Two Point Campus, Gris, and more.

However, on the other hand, from the 19th of November we'll also be saying goodbye to some great games on PlayStation Plus as well. Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and more will be gone from next month. You can find the full list below (via Eurogamer):



GTA: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition



Red Dead Redemption 2



Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX



Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue



Kingdom Hearts 3



The Sims 4 - City Living Expansion Pack



Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen



Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme vs Maxiboost On



Superliminal



Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising



Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series



Teardown



Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory



Chorus



What Remains of Edith Finch



Overcooked 2



Blasphemous



Moving Out



That's a big list of high-quality games. If you're looking to get through any of them, now's your chance. It's another reminder to keep an eye out on that last chance to play section of PlayStation Plus.