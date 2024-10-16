English
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2, Kingdom Hearts, Dragon's Dogma, and more leaving PS Plus next month

With one hand Sony giveth, while with the other it taketh away.

Yesterday, a good chunk of games were brought to the PlayStation Plus game catalogue. If you're a subscriber to the Extra or Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus, you'll get access to Dead Island 2, Two Point Campus, Gris, and more.

However, on the other hand, from the 19th of November we'll also be saying goodbye to some great games on PlayStation Plus as well. Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and more will be gone from next month. You can find the full list below (via Eurogamer):


  • GTA: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition

  • Red Dead Redemption 2

  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

  • Kingdom Hearts 3

  • The Sims 4 - City Living Expansion Pack

  • Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

  • Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme vs Maxiboost On

  • Superliminal

  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

  • Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

  • Teardown

  • Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory

  • Chorus

  • What Remains of Edith Finch

  • Overcooked 2

  • Blasphemous

  • Moving Out

That's a big list of high-quality games. If you're looking to get through any of them, now's your chance. It's another reminder to keep an eye out on that last chance to play section of PlayStation Plus.

Red Dead Redemption 2

