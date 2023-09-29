Red Dead Redemption 2 isn't coming to Switch after all

HQ

Confusion and intrigue sparked recently when it appeared that Red Dead Redemption 2 was rated for the Switch. Back when the news first broke, we were sceptical, considering that the PS4 and Xbox One struggled to run the game at times, but we were also willing to see the chaos that would unfold.

Sadly, it seems that Red Dead Redemption 2 won't be coming to Switch, after all. As reported on by Nintendo Life, the classification for a Switch version of the game is no longer showing on Brazil's ratings board.

It's likely to have been a mistake, an easy one to make considering the original Red Dead Redemption launched on Switch quite recently. There is the chance we could get the cowboy game on the Switch successor, if the power for that console is going to get an upgrade, but that's a conversation for another day.