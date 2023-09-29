Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Disney Speedstorm
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Red Dead Redemption 2

      Red Dead Redemption 2 isn't coming to Switch after all

      It appears that the Brazil classification board made a bit of a blunder.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Confusion and intrigue sparked recently when it appeared that Red Dead Redemption 2 was rated for the Switch. Back when the news first broke, we were sceptical, considering that the PS4 and Xbox One struggled to run the game at times, but we were also willing to see the chaos that would unfold.

      Sadly, it seems that Red Dead Redemption 2 won't be coming to Switch, after all. As reported on by Nintendo Life, the classification for a Switch version of the game is no longer showing on Brazil's ratings board.

      It's likely to have been a mistake, an easy one to make considering the original Red Dead Redemption launched on Switch quite recently. There is the chance we could get the cowboy game on the Switch successor, if the power for that console is going to get an upgrade, but that's a conversation for another day.

      Red Dead Redemption 2

      Related texts

      0
      Red Dead Redemption 2Score

      Red Dead Redemption 2
      REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

      "A watershed moment, an instant classic, another high point for a studio which has constantly delivered them for decades."



      Loading next content