Red Dead Redemption 2 is the most popular it has ever been on Steam

HQ

Red Dead Redemption 2 has had a fantastic Black Friday weekend. Following the game being discounted during the sales, Rockstar's title has found itself reaching an all-time player peak on Steam over the course of the weekend.

As SteamDB's charts show, the game has managed to rake in 77,655 players at its peak over the weekend, which is enough to see it setting a new record on Valve's platform. This spike in players is nothing new for Red Dead Redemption 2 however, as the game most recently saw an influx of players on Steam back in January, when over 70,000 players flocked to the title again.

There is no word as to how many players the other platforms have drawn in, but no doubt this influx of Steam players also translates to PlayStation and Xbox too.