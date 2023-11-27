Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the most popular it has ever been on Steam

The game has reached a new all-time peak following Black Friday sales.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has had a fantastic Black Friday weekend. Following the game being discounted during the sales, Rockstar's title has found itself reaching an all-time player peak on Steam over the course of the weekend.

As SteamDB's charts show, the game has managed to rake in 77,655 players at its peak over the weekend, which is enough to see it setting a new record on Valve's platform. This spike in players is nothing new for Red Dead Redemption 2 however, as the game most recently saw an influx of players on Steam back in January, when over 70,000 players flocked to the title again.

There is no word as to how many players the other platforms have drawn in, but no doubt this influx of Steam players also translates to PlayStation and Xbox too.

Red Dead Redemption 2

