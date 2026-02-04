Red Dead Redemption 2 is expected to become the third best-selling game in history very soon

HQ

Just three months ago, we reported something almost unbelievable: Rockstar's western epic Red Dead Redemption 2 had become the fourth best-selling game of all time after surpassing Mario Kart 8 (including the Deluxe edition for Switch), with total sales of 79 million copies. So what has happened since then?

Well, Take-Two reveals in its quarterly report for October-December that Arthur Morgan's adventures continue to attract digital cowboy-wannabees in droves, with an additional three million copies sold since then. This means that it now stands at 82 million units, which is less than a million behind Wii Sports. Unless something very drastic happens, everything points to Red Dead Redemption 2 being confirmed as the third best-selling game of all time when the next quarterly report is presented in three months.

After that, there are only two games ahead: Grand Theft Auto V and Minecraft. It should be remembered that these two titles have been out for 13 and 15 years, respectively, and are available in a whole host of formats, while Red Dead Redemption 2 has only been released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Speaking of Grand Theft Auto V (released for PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X), it continues to perform well, selling five million copies since the last quarterly report and now totaling 225 million sold.

Which series do you like best, Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption?