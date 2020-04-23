Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is a phenomenal subscription service for gamers around the world, offering a vast library of games for console and PC, new and old, Xbox exclusive and third-party, to active subscribers at no extra cost. While many who have yet to try the subscription service often seem to assume that it has few high-profile, AAA titles on offer, today's surprise announcement could help change their minds.

Xbox Game Pass for Console or Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to download Rockstar's fantastic action game Red Dead Redemption 2 and play the game on Xbox One starting May 7. You can pre-download the game right now if you wish, and it's a hefty download, so if you find the time to do so, we'd recommend it.

Xbox also announced that Grand Theft Auto V is leaving Xbox Game Pass for Console on the day of Red Dead Redemption 2's arrival, but we'd call that a fair trade.