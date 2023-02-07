Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 hits 50 million copies sold

This makes it the eighth best-selling game of all time.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has hit 50 million copies sold, putting it in the top 8 best-selling video games of all time, just behind Mario Kart 8.

The rest of the list is full of some prestigious names in gaming like Minecraft, PUBG, Tetris, and Rockstar's other smash hit Grand Theft Auto V.

Taking players on a story set before the events of the original Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 pulled at the heartstrings for many, and was praised by critics and general audiences upon its release back in 2018.

We don't know if Red Dead Redemption 2 will manage to climb further up the best-selling list, but with Rockstar abandoning Red Dead Online to work on Grand Theft Auto VI, it may be somewhat unlikely.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2Score

Red Dead Redemption 2
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"A watershed moment, an instant classic, another high point for a studio which has constantly delivered them for decades."



