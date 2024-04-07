Red Dead Redemption 2 hidden audio file shows rare blooper

HQ

Rockstar Games is usually incredibly secretive about its upcoming projects. Besides the Grand Theft Auto VI leaks we saw last year, rarely do we get a glimpse of anything Rockstar is working on until it's ready.

We also don't usually see what goes on behind the scenes even after a game launches, which makes this find from YouTuber Red Dead Redemption Stories so interesting. In a hidden audio file, we hear a scene in the game in a much rawer style. The echoes, additional noises from the outfits of the actors, and more are all included, and we even get a blooper from Dutch.

At 3:10 in the video below, you can head Dutch's actor Benjamin Byron Davis flub a line before saying "fuck me," laughing, and returning to that smooth as cocoa butter voice we're all so used to.