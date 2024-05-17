English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold almost 64 million copies

It might have been released 2018 in last generation and doesn't have current-gen version, but it's still selling a million copies each month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If we were to tell you about a game series from the last generation where the publisher stopped adding new content online relatively soon after launch, and hasn't wanted to release it for either PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S/X - you'd probably assume that the game was a disappointment that didn't perform very well.

But... in this case, we're actually talking about one of the top ten best-selling games of all time; Red Dead Redemption 2. In fact, it's actually been the second best-selling game in the US for six years, whether we're counting dollars earned or the number of games sold.

During Take-Two's latest financial report, presented on Thursday night, it was revealed that the game has now sold almost 64 million copies, which means that it has sold one million per month in the last quarter. With that, the series has now also increased by the same amount and the Red Dead Redemption franchise now has sales of 89 million copies.

But Rockstar continues to treat the game as something almost undesirable, and whether it will ever be updated for the new consoles is uncertain - as is whether there will ever be a Red Dead Redemption 3.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Related texts

0
Red Dead Redemption 2Score

Red Dead Redemption 2
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"A watershed moment, an instant classic, another high point for a studio which has constantly delivered them for decades."



Loading next content