Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold 31 million copies

You watching Advertisements

Earlier this morning we reported on a new record for Grand Theft Auto V, which has officially sold 130 million copies since it launched all those years ago on PS3 and Xbox 360, in the process becoming an unprecedented success for Rockstar and Take-Two.

In addition to this achievement by GTAV (which, we should remind you, is still available for free on the Epic Games Store, at least for few more hours), Take-Two has also announced how many copies another masterpiece, Red Dead Redemption 2, has sold since its launch back in October 2018.

The western sequel developed by Rockstar has, in fact, exceeded 31 million copies sold on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, truly considerable numbers that confirm just how much Rockstar's games are enjoyed by the wider gaming community. As for the studio's upcoming projects, everything is silent on that front at the moment, but it's very likely that Rockstar is working on a new GTA for next-gen consoles - even if we have no official announcement about that just yet.

While we think that GTAVI will be the next game on the agenda for Rockstar, rumours in the past have also pointed to a possible new Bully game. But, as we said, they are just rumours and there's still no official communication from Rockstar on what it's working on now RDR2 is out in the wild.