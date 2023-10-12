Red Dead Redemption 2 gives players 3-year-old Halloween content

HQ

It's quite clear that Rockstar cares about Red Dead Online about as much as I care about the one odd sock at the bottom of my drawer. Yet, every now and again players are granted a little bit of content. Not necessarily new content, but content all the same.

The Halloween Pass 2 is returning to Red Dead Online. From today until the 6th of November you'll get access to fearsome masks, clothing covered with blood, and some other things. The problem is that we've had this Halloween Pass before. Last year, and the year before that.

The replies to Rockstar's Twitter/X post have largely been scathing. Either fans just don't care, or they've critiqued the developer for its approach to Red Dead Online. "You killed this game without even trying," said one user.

What do you think of this Red Dead Online update?