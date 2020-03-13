Red Dead Redemption 2 gets heavy discount on PS4

Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 is a game like no other, and it was released back in October 2018 to universal acclaim. If you've been living under a rock and want to know more, you can read our written review right here, or watch our video review if you prefer.

If for some reason you haven't tried this Wild West epic on console, in particular PS4, you'll be delighted to hear that the PS Store has a big discount (-60%) up until March 19. Red Dead Redemption 2 is also available for PC and Xbox One, and while we've not seen official discount on those platforms, retailers (like Argos and GAME) are selling it for a similarly low price, and that seems to be the case on PC too, so make sure you shop around.