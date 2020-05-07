Red Dead Redemption 2, FF IX and DayZ join Xbox Game Pass

It's been two weeks since Microsoft and Rockstar confirmed that Red Dead Redemption 2 would be coming to Xbox Game Pass, and now we know that going to the Wild West won't be the only fun experience that awaits Game Pass subscribers this month.

Microsoft has unveiled all of the games that will become a part of the service on both Xbox One and PC in the first part of May, and the line-up is definitely not shabby. Here's what awaits console players:



DayZ - May 7



Red Dead Redemption 2 - May 7



Final Fantasy IX - May 14



Fractured Minds - May 19



Meanwhile, PC players can, as previously announced, look forward to finally getting to play Halo 2: Anniversary on May 12, as well as Endless Legend and Final Fantasy IX "soon".

Finally, it's worth reiterating that a few gems are leaving Xbox Game Pass in the coming days, and that list is as follows on consoles:



Grand Theft Auto V - May 7



Black Desert - May 15



Doom - May 15



Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game - May 15



Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - May 15



Metal Gear Survive - May 15



The Banner Saga - May 15



Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - May 15



And on PC: