Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Red Dead Redemption 2, FF IX and DayZ join Xbox Game Pass

Visit the Wild West, ride Chocobos, kill zombies and/or continue the fight as Master Chief as part of your subscription.

It's been two weeks since Microsoft and Rockstar confirmed that Red Dead Redemption 2 would be coming to Xbox Game Pass, and now we know that going to the Wild West won't be the only fun experience that awaits Game Pass subscribers this month.

Microsoft has unveiled all of the games that will become a part of the service on both Xbox One and PC in the first part of May, and the line-up is definitely not shabby. Here's what awaits console players:


  • DayZ - May 7

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 - May 7

  • Final Fantasy IX - May 14

  • Fractured Minds - May 19

Meanwhile, PC players can, as previously announced, look forward to finally getting to play Halo 2: Anniversary on May 12, as well as Endless Legend and Final Fantasy IX "soon".

Finally, it's worth reiterating that a few gems are leaving Xbox Game Pass in the coming days, and that list is as follows on consoles:


  • Grand Theft Auto V - May 7

  • Black Desert - May 15

  • Doom - May 15

  • Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game - May 15

  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - May 15

  • Metal Gear Survive - May 15

  • The Banner Saga - May 15

  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - May 15

And on PC:


  • Imperator: Rome - May 15

  • Rise of the Tomb Raider - May 15

  • The Banner Saga - May 15

  • West of Loathing - May 15

  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - May 15

Red Dead Redemption 2, FF IX and DayZ join Xbox Game Pass


Loading next content