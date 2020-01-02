Red Dead Redemption 2 and more on sale on Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store had an interesting initiative during the Christmas holidays, offering 12 different games for 12 days, but unfortunately, this promotion has come to an end. However, the offers don't seem to end here, since the Epic Store has launched a series of discounts that are available until January 7th (at 16:00 GMT), and among the games, you can find hits like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Control.

Check it out the sale lineup below:

Borderlands 3 - 35%

World War Z - 60%

Metro Exodus - 55%

The Outer Worlds - 25%

Red Dead Redemption 2 - 25%

Control - 33%

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - 50%

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - 17%

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint - 60%

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw - 25%

The Sinking City - 40%

Outward - 60%

Rune II - 40%

Afterparty - 20%

Metro: Last Light Redux - 75%

Superliminal - 20%

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - 50%

Close to the Sun - 40%

Slime Rancher - 60%

If you have waited for the right opportunity to buy these games, it could be a good chance to get them now. What do you think?