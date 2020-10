You're watching Advertisements

Epic Games Store is celebrating its second Halloween with a super-size sale that sees price cuts across many blockbusters titles. Some highlights here include Red Dead Redemption 2, Crysis Remastered, and Borderlands 3. The sale is set to run from now until November 5 and includes discounts as hefty as 75% on some selected titles.

Below we've listed you a few highlights from the sale:



Borderlands 3 (50% off) £24.99



Crysis Remastered (35% off) £18.19



Dead Cells (40% off) £11.99



Red Dead Redemption (33% off) £36.84



The Outer Worlds (50% off) £24.99



You can view all the titles on sale by visiting the Epic Games Store homepage.