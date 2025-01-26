English
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 achieves record-breaking 85,000 concurrent players

Limited-time sale boosted the numbers of Rockstars gritty western.

Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 has experienced a significant resurgence, reaching an all-time peak of over 85,000 concurrent players on Steam. This surge has propelled the game to become the platform's second best-selling title, trailing only Counter-Strike 2. The primary catalyst for this renewed interest is a limited-time 75% discount, reducing the game's price to $15. This substantial discount has attracted both new players and returning fans, contributing to the impressive player count. The previous peak was approximately 75,000 concurrent players in 2023, making this recent milestone particularly noteworthy.

The game's enduring appeal and critical acclaim continue to captivate a broad audience, solidifying its status as a timeless classic in the gaming industry.

Did you manage to snag a copy during the sale?

Red Dead Redemption 2

