Red Dead Online was surprisingly just updated

It seems almost ridiculous that Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online have been neglected by Rockstar. Sure, neither game is as big as Grand Theft Auto V or Grand Theft Auto Online, but they are some of the most popular games of all-time, with well over 70 million units shipped.

Rockstar hasn't introduced anything of substance to RDR2/RDO in years, but for some reason this has now changed, as an update has arrived, bringing with it new content to consume.

It's known as Strange Tales of the West Vol. 1 (implying that there will be further volumes in the future) and it constitutes four adventures that ask players to face off against supernatural threats and dangers. The trailer shows that this includes cult-like slashers, seemingly lunar-worshipping werewolves, steampunk robots, and even attack alligators, and the idea seems to revolve around asking players to survive being targeted by these enemies.

The update is out now, and it has started a bit of a movement in the community who now are hoping that Rockstar will once again devote attention to the game despite formerly announcing it was finished introducing new content three years ago.

Check out the Strange Tales of the West trailer below and let us know if you plan to check it out.