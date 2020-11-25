Red Dead Online to be sold as standalone game on consoles and PC

You're watching Advertisements

Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode, Red Dead Online, will be available for purchase as a standalone game on PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store and Steam starting from December 1st.

For the first time, even those who don't already own Red Dead Redemption 2 will be able to enjoy Red Dead Online and all it has to offer, including future updates. Red Dead Online will be available on PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store and Steam at € 4.99 (75% off full price) until February 15, 2021. Also, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Red Dead Online will be also playable via backward compatibility on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series.

Red Dead Online standalone will require up to 123GB of space and it will also include the opportunity to buy Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode separately.