Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Online sees us return to the west on today's stream

Join Magnus as he jumps back into Rockstar's game for the beta.

Red Dead Redemption fans had even more good news yesterday, as we finally learned that the beta for Red Dead Online is landing today, meaning that we can get stuck into the action with other players, even if it is only in beta.

We're revisiting the west ourselves to celebrate the occasion, as from 13:30 GMT (14:30 CET) Magnus is saddling up with his fellow man to see what it's like when you pour a little bit of collaboration into this open world. If this sound wonderful, be sure to head on over to our live page to get involved.

