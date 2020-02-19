Red Dead Online offering a 50% role XP boost until next week

As part of Rockstar's efforts to make Red Dead Online the new GTA Online, the developer is updating the Red Dead Redemption 2 online mode regularly with new content and events. This week, through February 24, players can enjoy a 50% role XP boost, as we reported on recently. The XP boost also extends to bounty hunter events, legendary bounties, showdown and race events.

Apart from this, those looking to progress in their hunter progress will be happy to know that the issue with animals not spawning properly has been patched, making the world of Red Dead Online filled to the brim with beasts that players can then steal the skin off of.