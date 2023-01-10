Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead 2 is Hitting New Concurrent Player Count Peaks on Steam

A surprising development years after it launched.

Red Dead Redemption 2, despite releasing on PC in late 2019, has hit a new peak concurrent player count on Steam. Steadily building its numbers over the past few days, Rockstar's latest heartbreaking cowboy simulator has reached a peak player count of 69,134 players.

This is the highest number of concurrent players Red Dead Redemption 2 has reached since it launched on Steam over three years ago, beating the previous record by over 10,000 new players. Check out SteamDB for all the figures.

We've seen some games reach new heights in terms of players years after release before, with Cyberpunk 2077 being the poster child for it, but the strange thing about Red Dead Redemption 2's popularity is that it isn't necessarily tied to any big update or new content launching for the game.

If anything, Red Dead Redemption 2 should be dying considering Rockstar has pretty much shoved it to the wayside to work on GTA VI. This isn't to say Red Dead Redemption 2 isn't a game worth playing. So, perhaps it all could just be down to people recognising and playing a great game.

Red Dead Redemption 2

