Red Cross: "We're challenging you to play FPS by the real rules of war"

War is hell and brings out the worst in people, just see the current war in Ukraine in which Russia has committed heinous war crimes already. There are some rules of war however that most countries have agreed on (even Russia, even if they don't follow it), and now the international Red Cross thinks gamers should be better at following them as well.

They have now launched a new campaign called Play by the Rules. It's basically a code of honor of how you should treat people in an actual conflict moved to video games, although this is stuff that definitely will make you lose online:

No Thirsting: When an enemy is down and can't respond, you can't keep shooting at them.

No Targeting Non-violent NPCs: Bots that don't fire unprovoked are considered civilians, and you can't target or harm them.

No targeting civilian buildings: In any given game map, houses, schools, or hospitals are considered safe zones that you cannot harm. When fighting in these spaces, you must do everything you can to avoid damage.

Use medkits on everyone: If you have an unused med kit that works on others, you must give it to those who need it—be they friendly or enemy.

We think it's a good idea to remind gamers about these rules even if they are 100% pointless in video games - although very few of us will (hopefully) ever have to deal with an actual war.