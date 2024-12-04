Red Bull's RB20 has also been given the Lego Technic treatment

HQ

While every Formula 1 team and car has a Lego variant these days, only a handful have more complex Technic alternatives. This venture started with McLaren, then expanded to Mercedes-AMG, before Ferrari got the treatment a couple of weeks ago, and now Red Bull is following suit too.

Lego has announced that the RB20 is being turned into a Technic model. This car is the current Red Bull model, which is attempting to defend the team's Constructors' Championship, albeit unsuccessfully. It is however a championship-winning car, as Max Verstappen has been crowned as the fourth-time-running Driver's champion the other week, all utilising this car as his weapon of choice, so to speak.

The RB20 Technic set will be launching on March 1, 2025, when it will be out of date, as the 2025 season will have almost started and Red Bull will have unveiled and launched what will likely be dubbed the RB21. Still, if you support this team and intend to pick up this model, here's what you need to know.

It spans 15 cm in height, 64 cm in length, and 25 cm in width. It has a 2-speed gearbox and V6 engine with moving pistons and a spinning MGU-H unit, Pirelli-printed tires, faithful aerodynamic features, and all for £199.99/€229,99.

