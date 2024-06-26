Red Bull's hypercar to be revealed at Goodwood Festival of Speed

HQ

One of the biggest motoring events every year is the Goodwood Festival of Speed. This motor show sees all manner of major brands revealing new cars and testing them on the iconic hill climb circuit, often with a famous racing driver at the wheel. But it's also a time for collector's to come together to show off iconic and classic cars too.

For this year's event, we can look forward to Red Bull Racing going all out. The motorsport division of the energy drink company will be bringing its current F1 team and a collection of former stars to drive past F1 cars up the famed hill, all while also debuting and showing off the RB17 hypercar that has been in development for years and is touted as the brainchild of legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey (who is leaving Red Bull).

We're told in a press release that "The RB17 will be revealed on Friday 12th July in the Cathedral Paddock and will be on display for the duration of the festival weekend, giving Goodwood visitors the first chance to view the Hypercar at the iconic event. Designed, developed, and manufactured entirely in-house, the RB17 will feature a two-seat carbon fibre monocoque chassis with a semi-stressed mid mounted V10 engine and a carbon fibre gearbox driving the rear wheels."

As for what the rest of the Red Bull crew will be up to at Goodwood, Max Verstappen will drive his RB16B, Sergio Perez his RB19, Christian Horner the RB8, Daniel Ricciardo the RB7, David Coulthard the RB9, Mark Webber the RB6, and Christian Klein the RB1.

