Red Bull unveils the new RB21 car, an "evolution" for Verstappen and Lawson

HQ

Oracle Red Bull Racing has unveiled the new car for the 2025 season. We already saw the livery last week at the London event, but today we have seen it for the first time: the RB21 is the machine Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson will use this year year to try not only to grab another driver's title for Verstappen, but the Championship's title, after slipping to third place last year.

Key for that is the promotion of Liam Lawson, the 22-year-old New Zealander that was promoted from RB (now Racing Bulls), where, acting as a reserve driver, took part in several Grand Prix.

The new RB21 has been described as an "evolution" rather than a revolution, looking to correct limitations that prevented Red Bull (and the second driver Sergio "Checo" Pérez, who decided to retire after rumours about him being fired).

This week we will see it in action. On Wednesday Lawson and Verstappen will drive it for the pre-season testing in Sakhir. Remember that the season starts with the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16.