Red Bull to pay tribute to Honda at the Japanese Grand Prix with a special livery

The current Formula 1 season will be the final one with the partnership between Red Bull and Honda. The Japanese company has supplied Red Bull's power units since 2018 (for Toro Rosso, now Racing Bulls, then for Red Bull Racing since 2019). In 2021, Honda announced they would withdraw from Formula 1, focusing on carbon neutral technologies, but an agreement was reached with Red Bull to keep supplying their engines until 2025.

Next weekend will be the final Japanese Grand Prix with Honda involved, so Red Bull has decided to pay tribute to the Japanese car manufacturer with a special livery, that Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda will use this weekend: white and red, the Japanese's flag colours, and the motif of the RA272, the car that gave Honda their first win in 1965, 60 years ago.

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing team principal, said that "our relationship with Honda deserves celebration, it has been one of continued success and brought the team one of the most triumphant and dominant periods in our history", highlighting that Max Verstappen's four world titles and their team two Constructor's titles were with Honda engines.

Yuki Tsunoda is extra motivated for Japanese Grand Prix

Coincidentally, it will also be the first Grand Prix at Red Bull for Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda. In statement picked by Motorsport, Tsunoda said to be delighted by the chance of racing in Suzuka Circuit as a Red Bull driver: "It feels like fate. Everything has fallen into place in just the right way for me to be standing here today", and says that, while knowing it won't be easy right from the start, "for this Japanese Grand Prix, I want to finish on the podium".