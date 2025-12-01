Red Bull to announce driver line-ups for both Formula 1 teams on Tuesday: who is rumoured to join and leave

HQ

Red Bull and Racing Bulls, both from the same company, are the only two Formula 1 teams to still announced their F1 driver line-ups for next year, which won't have many changes overall (beyond the addition of the new team, Cadillac, with Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas. That will change on Tuesday December 2, which is when Red Bull will announce the seats for next season, as confirmed by Laurent Mekies, team principal.

Max Verstappen, who remains in contention for the Formula 1 title this year, will obviously remain, and he will be joined by... Isack Hadjar, according to multiple reports, from SkySports or RacingNews. This would mean that Yuki Tsunoda will lose his seat, with no plans to demote him to Racing Bulls.

Hadjar, 21-year-old French driver and a product of Red Bull academy, made his official debut on Formula 1 this season with Red Bull's secondary team Racing Bulls... and crashed in the formation lap before starting the race. However, he improved the rest of the season, including a third place in the Dutch Grand Prix and two sixth places, winning 51 points in total, tenth in the championship.

Arvid Lindblad to take Isack Hadjar's seat in Racing Bulls

Hadjar's promotion to Red Bull will leave an open seat in Racing Bulls. And according to more reports, that seat will be filled by Arvid Lindblad, a 18-year-old British and Swedish rookie, currently sixth in Formula 2, alongside Liam Lawson. We will know for sure on Tuesday, December 2...