Red Bull Racing announces changes in leadership, reshaping the F1 team after a series of exits

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Formula 1 team Red Bull Racing has announced a big change in leadership, with new Chief Performance and Design Engineer and Head of Performance, "changes that support the Team's long-term technical ambitions and reflect its continued focus on developing internal talent while attracting leading expertise from across the sport."

Ben Waterhouse has been named Chief Performance and Design Engineer, overseeing the design and vehicle performance teams, reporting directly to Technical Director Pierre Waché. And Andrea Landi, formerly from Ferrari, will join on July 1 as Head of Performance, taking Waterhouse's previous role and reporting to him.

These moves respond the recent series of departures, which most recently include the confirmed exit of Max Verstappen's race engineer and close friend Gianpiero Lambiase, who joins McLaren, although not until his current contract ends at the end of 2027.

Previously, Red Bull had lost key figures for a variery of reasons, like Helmut Marko, Christian Horner, Adriean Newey, and Jonathan Wheatley.