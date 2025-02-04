Red Bull Kumite returns to Paris to mark its 10th anniversary

HQ

To mark the tournament's 10th anniversary, Red Bull has announced that its Street Fighter 6 Kumite event will be back this April and that it'll take the action back to Paris for an exciting weekend of competitive play.

Kumite will be back on April 5 and 6 and will see hundreds of players flocking to the city for a chance to be dubbed a Street Fighter champion. The format will see 256 players competing on the first day, all to whittle the participant list down to 16 players for its second day, where these few will then be drafted and seeded and tasked with fighting to the death.

The format will see 14 of the 16 finals spots on April 6 designated to invited pros, but the other two slots will be offered to the winner of the Last Chance Qualifier and the winner of the Play-In, both of which happen on April 5. While we know that the tournament will use PS5 as the format of choice, what we are yet to know is which players have already been invited and likewise what the total prize pool is too.