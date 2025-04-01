Red Bull Instalock returns to London this May

HQ

While the first Valorant Game Changers stage of 2025 has concluded, we're currently in a down period while we wait for the second stage of the year to commence in late May. Before that we can expect one standalone women's Valorant tournament to be held, as Red Bull has announced that Instalock will be returning to the UK this May.

The event will bring four of the best teams from around the world to London's Red Bull Gaming Sphere to battle it out between May 2-3. As for the four teams that have been invited for this year's event, they are the following:



G2 Gozen (2024's Red Bull Instalock winner)



Falcons Vega



FlyQuest RED



GiantX GC



Unlike former events, this Instalock will look a little different as it is forsaking the traditional Valorant format for a triple Duelists setup instead. Essentially, instead of five-versus-five action, this year will see teams selecting three members to represent them in pure all-out offensive action.

We will have to wait and see if this works in the event's favour or not, but if you're interested all the same, ticketing information for Instalock will be revealed on April 4.