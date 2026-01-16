Red Bull does the unthinkable and presents its 2026 F1 car with a fresh livery

HQ

While Formula 1 fans get excited at the start of the New Year because it means that the various teams will soon present glimpses at their cars for the coming season, Red Bull fans haven't really had much to get pumped up about. This is because for a long while, Red Bull cars have basically looked the same year-over-year, but as the 2026 season will be the first in some time that the team is stepping away from Honda as an engine partner and once again working with Ford, there was hope that something unique might be in store.

And this is precisely what we got to see in the early morning hours when the RB22 was revealed to the world in Detroit, Michigan, the home of Ford. The 2026 car for Red Bull has a livery that somewhat reminds of the era that ended with the RB11 back in 2015, as it trades the signature very dark matte blue body with mostly only yellow and red Red Bull accents for more of a metallic blue with Red Bull logos enhanced by white borders.

It's still undoubtedly a Red Bull car, but for anyone who follows Formula 1 this does feel like quite a significant change in appearance, a move that hopefully signifies similar for the other teams in the sport when they reveal their cars in the coming weeks, serving up an interesting season that will feature quite a few regulation changes too.

What are your impressions of the RB22 car that will be driven by Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar?

