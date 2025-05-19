Red Bull boss warns McLaren: "Self-interest will always outweigh team interest"

HQ

Max Verstappen secured his second F1 victory of the season and upped the pressure on the McLaren drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, who are leading the 2025 championship. Verstappen (Red Bull) is third in the charts, 22 points behind leader Piastri, with Norris second. Good team work between Norris and Piastri could help that at least one of them is on top of the championship at all times, keeping Verstappen (and perhaps George Russell) at bay.

However, Christian Horner, Red Bull team boss, believes that, sooner or later, McLaren might find themselves with an inside feud. "At some point, self-interest will always outweigh team interest. That's the conflict", he said (via Motorsport), suggesting that the drivers might prioritise their own aspirations for the title instead of doing team work for McLaren.

Horner commented on McLaren's strategy on letting both drivers battle over the second place, instead of asking Piastri to move aside and let Norris pass him to at least try to challenge Verstappen for the the win. He thinks while it worked out (McLaren secured the second and third places) the strategy was risky, as both drivers came pretty close of making contact. "It was commendable that they were allowed to race, but you could see it got pretty close."

We are still relatively early in the championship, so do you think that Verstappen will manage to win a fifth World Championship? If not, will it be Piastri or Norris?