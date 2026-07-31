Red Bull announces the successor to the role left by Jürgen Klopp

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Jürgen Klopp finally returned to coaching activities, taking the role of German national team head coach following the disappointment of World Cup. The former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool manager had worked since January 2025 as Director of Global Football at Red Bull, a job less demanding than managing a football club but one that he didn't enjoy much according to some reports.

Now, the energy drink brand has announced Klopp's successor as Director of Global Football. It will be Roger Schmidt, a former coach at PSV Eindhoven, Benfica, Red Bull's own RB Salzburg, and Bayer Leverkusen, 59-years-old, who will leave his current role as Global Sports Director at the J League in Japan in September.

"Red Bull's international club portfolio is unique, ambitious, and shaped by a clear philosophy of developing young talents while simultaneously achieving success at the highest level. It is precisely this combination that makes this role particularly appealing to me", said Schmidt in a statement, confirming he takes a long-term deal.

Schmidt will oversea operations of all football clubs owned by Red Bull: Salzburg in Austria, New York Red Bulls in USA, RB Leipzig in Germany, Red Bull Bragantino in Brazil and RB Omiya Ardija in Japan. The company also owns stakes in Leeds United and Paris FC.