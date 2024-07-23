Red Art Games suffers cyber-attack and personal customer information stolen

HQ

French publisher and editor Red Art Games has just sent out a statement informing that it has suffered a cyber-attack against its website RedArtGames.com on 23 July, in which customer information such as names, surnames, shipping addresses, phone numbers and order details have been stolen.

"For security purposes, we highly advise our customers to change the password that was used for their Red Art Games account once the website comes back up, as well as any similar passwords in use for other accounts.

Be very vigilant if someone pretending to be Red Art Games contacts you in the next few days, especially if they request money, bank details, or private information."

Shipments, returns and other customer transactions are suspended for a few days until they can narrow down the scope of the attack and have fixed the vulnerability. They will be updating information on the status of the problem on their social media accounts.

If you had something pending or your password on the website is the same as on other websites, please change it. For security reasons.