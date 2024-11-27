Red alert at PSG: The French team is in serious danger of elimination from Champions League

HQ

From all the games played yesterday at Champions League, the most anticipated and the highest profile one was Bayern München vs. Paris Saint-Germain.

It turned out to be the most discrete one, with the Bundesliga leader owning the ball but not making too much noise. There was only one goal, by Korean defender Kim Min-jae after a rebound from a corner, that put the score up to 1-0 for Bayern against PSG, which played with ten footballers for most of the second half, after Ousmane Dembélé saw two yellow cards. The first one, for complaining with the referee.

Bayern needed to win, after two consecutive defeats against Aston Villa and Barcelona. But PSG arguably needed the victory more, with just one victory in fives games, leaving them with only 4 points and in serious danger of falling out of the competition.

"We gave a bad impression from the first minute. Bayern Munich were superior to us in the first half. We couldn't get the ball back, they were pressing us and getting it back all the time", said Luis Enrique, PSG's manager. "After Ousmane was sent off, we suffered. We were lucky to be in the game until the end, but they deserved to win".

Luis Enrique's squad will follow closely Stuttgart's game this afternoon, who plays against Crvena Zvezda (that has yet to win at the Champions League), and particularly PSV vs. Shakhtar. If Stuttgart and Shakhtar win, PSG will sink even deeper in the charts.

PSG would need to win at least one of the next three games, against Salzburg, Manchester City and especially Stuttgart.