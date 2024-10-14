Record your adventures without the hassle with Peak Design's Travel Tripod

HQ

Anyone who travels with a camera will know the hassle that comes with hefting a tripod around with you wherever you go. Fortunately, the folk over at Peak Design have taken it upon themselves to build a tripod that offers all the core and required features, but in a frame that can be as compact as a water bottle.

Known as the Travel Tripod, this helpful tool weighs as little as 1.27 kg and yet has five leg sections that make for a standing height of 130.2 cm. Needless to say, versatility is the name of the game with this tool, so to see if this is the tripod for you, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the tripod.