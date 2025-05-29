Record early voter turnout marks pivotal South Korean election

Dansk
The latest news on South Korea. South Korea is seeing an unprecedented wave of early voting as the nation prepares for next week's presidential election, election commission data showed, as both of the leading candidates cast their ballots.
Candidates cast their ballots on Thursday, with liberal frontrunner Lee Jae-myung urging voters to back a path of recovery and reform. The early surge reflects deep public engagement following a turbulent leadership crisis and economic uncertainty.