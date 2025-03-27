Record 28 million in DRC face acute hunger amid escalating conflict

HQ

The latest news on the Democratic Republic of Congo . The country is witnessing its worst food insecurity crisis ever, with a record 28 million people suffering from acute hunger, the United Nations said on Thursday.

This situation is largely attributed to the escalating violence between the government and Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in the east, which has dramatically deepened the country's already grave and longstanding humanitarian struggles.

As a result, an additional 2.5 million people have fallen into hunger since December 2024. With nearly 4 million people facing emergency levels of hunger, and millions more grappling with soaring food prices and lost harvests, the situation remains critical.

Eastern Congo, long plagued by insecurity since the aftermath of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, remains the hardest-hit region. For now, it remains to be seen whether the international community can mobilize sufficient support to ease the suffering of millions.