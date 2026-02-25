Record 129 journalists killed in 2025 | Report

HQ

A record 129 journalists and media workers were killed in 2025, with two-thirds of the deaths attributed to Israel, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). This marks the second consecutive year that press killings reach a record high, the group said in its annual report.

The watchdog said Israeli fire killed 86 journalists, mostly Palestinians in Gaza, and classified 47 of the global deaths as deliberate killings. Israel's military did not immediately comment but has previously said it targets combatants and that operating in war zones carries risks.

At least 104 of the 129 deaths were linked to conflicts. Beyond Gaza and Yemen, the deadliest countries included Sudan, Mexico and Ukraine, underscoring what the group called an increasingly dangerous environment for the press worldwide...