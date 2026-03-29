Recent trends gaming should leave behind

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I'm not going to talk about live-service in this article. I'm not. We all know why a lot of gamers hate it, and yet you see a success like ARC Raiders and you'd be blind not to know why developers and publishers will continue to gamble, dreaming of their 15 million copies sold and their consistent 100k+ player counts. That horse has been beaten to death and while we may see Concord 3 before Grand Theft Auto VI, there are plenty of other trends that have sprung up in gaming in recent years we should let die as well. From bad practise in development to gamers themselves needing to learn how to behave, here are some of the worst trends in games of recent years that we need to leave behind.

Chasing the dragon

Still not going to talk about live-service here, because even though certain publishers' eyes might become dollar signs when they dream of a new hit hero shooter, plenty of games these days are spending countless dollars in marketing telling you how they're like another game that set a precedent for a genre. It's not necessarily a hot take, but I think it's almost embarrassing how many games have been called Soulslikes over the years, proudly showing off the fact they're trying to be like FromSoftware's RPGs, but knowing they're not as good.

This idea of chasing down and trying to emulate the success of a better product rarely works. If recent years in gaming have proven anything, it's that developers work best when they're focusing not on the work of another great studio, but a game they're passionate about. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was inspired by Sekiro, but you don't see it taking on a Japanese setting, adding stealth and a giant ape who throws his own dung at you. Being inspired is fine; it's almost impossible to create something entirely new these days, but the desperate attempts of piggybacking on others' success should come to an end.

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Creating difficult bosses without understanding why they work

This extends to a lot of other mechanics as well, but I feel it most urgently when seeing a game that has no business throwing "Mallowbold the Faithless King of Fire and Death and Suffering" at me when I've otherwise had a simple time battering normal enemies. This is less of a complaint about difficulty, because even though I'm growing too old and have too little time to spend hours beating my head against the wall of a boss, I still understand the purpose and reasoning behind creating difficult, enjoyable encounters.

The problem arises with bosses and other mechanics thrown into a game without that purpose. Without the logic that makes you understand why you're getting battered, and makes you want to keep persevering. FromSoftware doesn't always get boss design right, as proven by bosses like Fire Giant and pre-patch Radahn, and so it's odd when I see similar types of fights added in games because developers think players will like them, rather than see them as a storytelling and gameplay device that elevates the experience. Sure, you want things in your game players will like, but you shouldn't make your game a thick porridge of beloved features, as in an effort to impress everyone, you please no one.

Thinking bigger is always better

This was a stronger trend in the 2010s than it is now, but we still see games that show you a massive map, or even an enormous galaxy (Starfield, cough), and say "hey, can't you wait to spend hours getting lost in this bad boy?" Then you ask what's in the world, and they just stare at you like that one frame of Brendan Fraser in The Whale. You don't need 100 hours of gameplay, nor a map that takes 5 of those hours to walk across, to create a great game. Plenty of games do have massive maps, worlds, and stories, giving players the feeling like they get more than their money's worth, but I think if you get excited when you see marketing that is just "map big," you're missing something.

Games are more expensive than ever these days, so it does feel a bit insulting to spend $80 on a ten-hour experience, but at the same time there has to be a middle ground. We're seeing it achieved in places, but I want an industry where it's not about the size of the map, it's about how you use it.

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Farming engagement/rage bait

It's a negative world, isn't it? This article is pretty negative, when you think about it. I can withstand looking at bad practises or some maligned marketing in this day and age, though. What I can't stand is the amount of bad faith discourse, misinformation, and refusal to understand the most basic human emotion and thinking in today's gaming climate. From the anti-woke years to the battles constantly fought against writers, influencers, and media, it feels like no one has taken a breath in far too long. Hey, you know that time your favourite game didn't win GOTY? Did you also notice the world didn't actually come crashing down in that moment? I shouldn't patronise, and I won't again, but it does feel like it's easier than ever for people to get riled up over things that really don't matter.

This negativity has spread to developers now, too, where you have some games and studios I won't name marketing themselves on the fact that yes, they are adding boob armour, or medieval women with modern make-up, or any of the things that try and "strike back" against the wider industry. The problem is the industry is so wide now, you really can just play the games you want to play forever and never run out of titles. If the point is to make a statement, rather than make art, then you're just doing what you claim everyone else is doing.

Incredibly lengthy and pointless shows

As a Brit, The Game Awards can be a tough watch. You've got to stay up too late, and increasingly each year is about trying to hype you up for the years to come, rather than celebrating the year that's just gone. We are where we are with it now, but if Mr. Keighley, Mr. PlayStation, Mr. Xbox, or Mr. Nintendo could shave even 10 percent off the shows they do, it might make them a bit more exciting.

That, or do what Xbox has been doing with its Developer Directs. Showing a few developers in detail, so you remember everything you saw. Otherwise, people hop onto a stream, see or don't see the game they want flash by in a flurry of so many games you feel like your memory is being wiped, and then move on, waiting for the next.

Ignoring certain genres because they don't sell

This one feels like it may be going away, thanks to recent successes in some formerly niche genres. It's easy when you look at the overall best-selling game statistics to say people only like shooters, sports games, and Minecraft. You'd be missing out on a large proportion of players who are not only willing to go out and buy a game in a genre they've not seen in years, but will then stick with the developer who brought back their favourite type of game to the mainstream.

Dispatch and Baldur's Gate III are tremendous examples, but the demand for remakes and remasters of old classics should show us that gamers not only want the games they played before, but new titles that can create a similar feeling. Note I said similar, not the same, so as not to counter my first point. The important thing about both of those examples is they built heavily on the genres they were inspired by.