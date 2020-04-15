Recent Switch update has support for a new hardware model

If you're a frequent reader of Gamereactor (which we hope you are), you might remember that a few good sources claimed that Nintendo would release two new Switch models early last year. One of them was said to be handheld only, and the other a more powerful version of the original model.

Nintendo declined, but released the Switch Light a couple of months later, which did fit the description. And now data miner Mike Heskin has posted a really interesting find on Twitter regarding yesterdays Nintendo Switch update:

"Firmware 10.0.0 adds preliminary support for a new hardware model: "nx-abcd".

3 of the 5 new DRAM profiles are for this new hardware type and there's evidence of a secondary display of sorts being added exclusively on this model."

This doesn't confirm a new Switch version in any way, but it does point towards it, at least. Nintendo having a Switch that could render higher resolution graphics would be a nice way of stealing some thunder from Microsoft and Sony later this year. Exactly what the second display means remains to be seen. One guess is that it could be some kind of new peripheral from Nintendo or even some kind of smartphone compatibility.

What is your theory regarding the support for a new hardware model?