Recent Nintendo Switch update makes it harder to ask for nudes

The system update has updated the console's "bad word list".

HQ

A Nintendo Switch update was released recently, and while Nintendo stated that it simply tackled general system stability improvements all to "enhance the user's experience", it seemed that it also updated the console's "bad word list".

As reported on by Nintendo Life, the dataminer OatmealDome has added that the update slapped "sendnudes" on the banned word list for all languages, as well as a few Japanese phrases.

The update has also tweaked the Switch's internal web browser, but the finer details surrounding that are yet to be defined other than simply improving its "stability".

