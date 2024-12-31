Recent figures show the PlayStation Portal has sold nearly 2 million units

HQ

It does seem sometimes that Sony could slap a PlayStation logo on a lamppost and people would flock to buy it. When it was first revealed, people weren't very pleased with PlayStation's attempt at a gaming handheld. It needed a PS5 to work, wasn't able to do more than stream which required a strong Wi-Fi connection, and had quite an odd design, with a PS5 controller split between a tablet screen.

However, according to Stephen Totilo of Game File, around 2% of people who own a PS5 own a PlayStation Portal. With some brilliant maths done by TheGamer, this equates to around 1.968 million people.

That might not sound like a lot compared with the amount of people that own a PS5, but it's still quite a big number when you consider the reception the PlayStation Portal received. Now that the handheld doesn't need a PS5 to work as well, perhaps we'll see more people grabbing stocks of the PlayStation Portal.

