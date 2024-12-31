English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Recent figures show the PlayStation Portal has sold nearly 2 million units

Despite early reception being lukewarm to the handheld, it has sold quite a lot of units.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It does seem sometimes that Sony could slap a PlayStation logo on a lamppost and people would flock to buy it. When it was first revealed, people weren't very pleased with PlayStation's attempt at a gaming handheld. It needed a PS5 to work, wasn't able to do more than stream which required a strong Wi-Fi connection, and had quite an odd design, with a PS5 controller split between a tablet screen.

However, according to Stephen Totilo of Game File, around 2% of people who own a PS5 own a PlayStation Portal. With some brilliant maths done by TheGamer, this equates to around 1.968 million people.

That might not sound like a lot compared with the amount of people that own a PS5, but it's still quite a big number when you consider the reception the PlayStation Portal received. Now that the handheld doesn't need a PS5 to work as well, perhaps we'll see more people grabbing stocks of the PlayStation Portal.

Check out our thoughts on the PlayStation Portal here.

Recent figures show the PlayStation Portal has sold nearly 2 million units


Loading next content