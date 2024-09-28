Recension: Kingston NV3 M.2 NVMe Gen 4 2TB

HQ

There is little doubt that when building or upgrading your PC, good and reliable can make or break your experience. But does one really need to pay a premium for a good SSD, no not really. Enter Kingston's NV3 M.2 NVMe Gen 4 2TB drive—a value-centric offering that promises solid Gen 4 performance, ample space, and a price tag that won't make you cringe. But does it live up to the promise in a sea of competitive SSDs? Let's break it down.

Kingston is all about function over form, and that's exactly what you get here. The NV3 arrives in a simple blister pack, no frills. Pop it open and you're met with the drive—no heat sink, no stickers. It's minimalistic, and while some might like a more "premium" feel to their hardware, at this price point, the simplicity is totally excusable. What matters here are the numbers, and Kingston is banking on those to do the talking.

The big question for any SSD in 2024 is: Can it keep up? With PCIe Gen 4 becoming more mainstream, you'd expect blistering speeds. Kingston advertises up to 3,500 MB/s for reads and 2,800 MB/s for writes. But how does that translate to real-world usage?

This is an ad:

In benchmarking tests, the NV3 delivered as expected. Sequential read speeds consistently hit the advertised 3,500 MB/s, with writes slightly underperforming at around 2,500 MB/s. It's not quite pushing the upper limits of Gen 4 drives, but at this price tier, you wouldn't expect it to. For gaming, general usage, and file transfers, the NV3 holds up just fine. Games load quickly, large files transfer with ease, and the average user isn't going to notice much of a performance gap compared to higher-end drives.

However, when it comes to more demanding tasks like 4K video editing or heavy multitasking with large file loads, the NV3 does show some limitations. The lack of a DRAM cache means it's not as responsive as higher-end drives during sustained write operations, which might cause a slight slowdown if you're constantly moving around massive files. For the average gamer or productivity user, though, this is a non-issue.

One area where the Kingston NV3 might give pause is thermals. Without a built-in heat sink, the drive can run a bit warm during extended use, especially in a tightly packed case without good airflow. That being said, temperatures never reached dangerous levels, but a consistent 60-70°C under heavy load is something to keep an eye on. If your setup already has good cooling or you're not doing anything too intensive, you'll probably be fine.

This is an ad:

With a 600TBW endurance rating, the Kingston NV3 offers solid longevity for a drive in this price bracket. For context, most users won't come close to writing 600 terabytes to their SSD over its lifetime, meaning this drive should easily last you several years of heavy use without any issues. Plus, the 3-year warranty is a nice safety net, though it's not as generous as some competitors offering up to 5 years.

Here's where Kingston NV3 really shines. As of its launch, the 2TB variant is priced aggressively compared to other Gen 4 NVMe SSDs. You get a high-capacity drive with good read/write speeds, and while it's not the fastest Gen 4 SSD out there, it's still a significant upgrade over Gen 3 options and basic SATA SSDs. If you're a gamer or content creator on a budget, the NV3 gives you more than enough speed and space without making you feel like you need to skip meals for a month to afford it.

The Kingston NV3 M.2 NVMe Gen 4 2TB is a strong contender in the value SSD space. It delivers solid Gen 4 performance, has more than enough storage for most users, and does so at a very competitive price point. While it's not going to blow anyone away with record-breaking speeds or luxury features, it gets the job done efficiently and affordably.

If you're looking for a no-nonsense, budget-friendly Gen 4 drive that's reliable and fast enough for everyday use, the Kingston NV3 is a great pick. Just make sure your rig has decent cooling, and you'll be set for the foreseeable future.