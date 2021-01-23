Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Receive the Blessing of Mara in real life for a completely reasonable $1000

Made of solid 10K yellow gold and "polished to a mirror shine," this is some fine Skyrim-themed jewellery.

A new bit of merchandise popped up on the Bethesda store a few days ago, and let's just say this one will make you financially queasy. You can now buy the Ritual of Mara 10K gold ring to marry your partner with some of that Skyrim style, and it will only cost you $1000. Completely reasonable, right?

The ring is a limited time offer and will only be available until February 14, so if you have the cash to splash, get an order in before the moment passes. As for the quality of the jewellery, it comes in "solid 10K Yellow Gold," is "polished to a mirror shine," and comes sporting an engraving on its inside reading: "With this ring and Mara's blessing."

The ring does also feature some fancy Nord knotwork as part of its design, alongside a four-pointed Nord knot as the central focal design. But, that's all trivial compared to the Blessing of Mara that is granted to its wearers, and is totally not made up.

You can get a look at the ring below.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

