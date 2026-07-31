Rec director Paco Plaza on the success of horror films: "You don't need to be a huge film to reach a great audience"

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There is a bit of a trend occurring in the film industry where certain genres manage to find great success without needing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on production budgets. While action films can often surpass $150-$200 million in production fees, horror manages to make do with a fraction of the cost, and yet then attract huge audiences to secure huge turnovers when it comes to revenue.

But why does horror consistently manage to reflect this trend? How is it horror can deliver a film fans want to watch without spending a fraction of a blockbuster action film's budget? During our time at Celsius 232, we spoke with Spanish director and filmmaker Paco Plaza, known for the Rec series but also recently for Sister Death, The Grandmother, and Veronica, all to pick his brain on the matter.

"Absolutely, and we have a very strong example this year with Obsession, for instance, a very low budget film that becomes a blockbuster because it touches something that is in society. In this case, I think about talking about toxic relationships and I think you never know when a film is going to hit the nerve. It is true that horror movies don't need to spend a lot of resources to achieve a great outcome. We have many examples from Red Witch Project to Evil Dead, even Duel, Steven Spielberg's first feature film. You don't need to be a huge film to reach a great audience because it's more based on the concept and it touches something that is important to the society at the moment the film is released."

In the interview, we also spoke with Plaza about his filmmaking process and also the loose connection he shares with Hideo Kojima. Check out the locally subtitled interview below for more.