Rebooting Everybody Loves Raymond is "out of the question"

HQ

Recently on Real Time With Bill Maher, Ray Romano seemingly shot down all hopes for an Everybody Loves Raymond reboot.

Romano told Bill Maher: "As far as a reboot, well, it's now out of the question because unfortunately the parents are gone: Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts."

He also shared that he never thought reboots were as good as the original: "They're never as good. We want to leave with our legacy with what it is."

Everybody Loves Raymond was created by Philip Rosenthal and its run lasted between 1996 to 2005, consisting of 210 episodes across nine seasons. The show was ranked 96th in a Hollywood Reporter poll of all-time television programs, which surveyed 779 actors, 365 producers and 268 directors.

If you're hoping to catch up on some classic episodes in the wake of this disappointing news, the series was added to Paramount+ in January 2023.

Thanks, Variety.