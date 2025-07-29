Rebirth or final nail in the coffin? The unfinished Spectacle finally sees the light of day

Every week, if not every day, games are lost. We're not talking about live service games that die along with their servers (that's a whole other story), or mobile games that stop working due to firmware updates for Android and iOS. No, a large proportion of lost games never even make it into the hands of players. Either because the developers can't find a publisher, because they run out of money, or because they simply lose faith in the project.

If you're lucky, an unfinished version of a lost game may eventually be found on an old hard drive or uploaded to one of the many corners of the internet. A good example is Warcraft Adventures: Lord of the Clans, a cancelled point-and-click adventure game from the mid-90s that suddenly appeared in a playable and almost-finished version in 2016. All too often, however, the best you can hope for from unfinished projects is nothing more than a few screenshots and, if you're really lucky, some grainy clips. Fortunately, there are exceptions.

Last month, Copenhagen-based Half Past Yellow released Spectacle: Worlds Unseen for free on Steam. The title has a double meaning. First and foremost, the game is about manipulating your vision to see new paths through puzzle-filled chambers. At the same time, the release very literally represents some game worlds that were actually lost.

As the developer previously revealed to Gamereactor, Spectacle was postponed indefinitely a year ago because they couldn't find a developer who could really see the commercial potential of the project. However, all the hard work did not go to waste. Much of the design and the crazy universe live on in their latest game, Tempest Tower.

But this was not enough for Half Past Yellow, who in June chose to release the unfinished game on Steam. "We couldn't see any reason why the game should just sit and rot away on a dusty hard drive. We've made many small games, jam games, and prototypes that will never see the light of day. But Spectacle was different. We already had a Steam page and a working vertical slice of the game, which we had sent to various publishers. The cost of publishing it was very low, so it didn't make sense not to," says Max Wrigthon, co-founder of Half Past Yellow.

Not only is the game free, but the developers are even kind enough to warn that several elements of the game were never fully completed.

Back in 2024, we tried our hand at Spectacle for Nordic Game and chose to spotlight it as one of the conference's highlights. However, Spectacle: Unseen Worlds contains a lot more than what was available in the demo at the time, explains Wrigthon.

"The demo version of Spectacle had a slightly different training area, so there are changes there, but the biggest difference is that there is simply "more game." Spectacle was intended to consist of a training zone plus four worlds. Worlds Unseen includes the training part plus 90% of the other world. We had actually built a large part of the first world (40%), but some important scenes that were supposed to set it all up were missing, and it would have taken too much time to fix it for a free launch."

However, playing an unfinished game is not necessarily something you notice. Spectacle takes place in a crazy, somewhat disjointed dimension where the levels float in a pink void. In other words, the game's aesthetics already have a slightly chaotic feel that hides the rough edges and unfinished elements. And fortunately, the most important part of the game, the fun puzzles, are finished and thoroughly tested.

Floating text indicates that the levels still need some final polishing. However, this does not change the fact that the puzzles are still both fun and challenging.

In Spectacle's training section, you learn the importance of seeing things from different angles and with fresh eyes. By blinking your right and left eyes, the so-called quantum objects freeze in different ways, which you can use to overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles. You can also briefly squeeze both eyes shut (by pressing both mouse buttons simultaneously), which can activate floating eyes that open doors and raise platforms. It gets really fun when you gain access to glasses that let you see hidden messages or change the camera perspective.

The new area in Worlds Unseen introduces a new pair of glasses, among other things, but also provides more space for and elaborates on existing mechanics. In an early puzzle, for example, you have to "connect" with a statue's eye and control your own character in third-person while alternately turning the "eye contacts" on and off. The many perspectives take some getting used to, but once you understand how to switch between them, it becomes clear that the developer has created some really well-designed puzzles.

Spectacle: Worlds Unseen is a bittersweet experience. The gameplay is solid, and the fun universe never ceases to charm. But even though the game is probably three or four times longer than the demo, you still feel like it was over in a flash. It's great that we're not left empty-handed. But it could have been so much more.

Several elements from Spectacle live on in the developer's current project, Tempest Tower. This includes these little guys here.

Has the launch of Worlds Unseen sparked a little hope that Half Past Yellow will one day complete the project? Well, Wrigthon is ready with a fire extinguisher. Unseen Worlds is a farewell salute; a dignified burial of the project, rather than a rebirth.

"When we officially dropped Spectacle, we were 99% sure we wouldn't return to the project. It was pretty clear that we couldn't get the publisher interest we had hoped for, and we were already developing Tempest Tower, as it was a more suitable game for us to self-publish. I think this launch removes the last 1% chance that we would return to Spectacle. It's been nice to see players engage with the game and provide feedback, but the door is completely closed now."

The next big milestone for Half Past Yellow is the 1.0 release of the unique tower defence game Tempest Tower, which will leave Early Access on August 19. This summer will see not just one, but two full stops for the trippy, fragmented, and charming universe that the developers launched with Spectacle. And then it's time to move on.

"In relation to other projects set in this world, we will never say never. But we will not revisit the world of Spectacle and Tempest Towers in our next project," Wrigthon concludes.