Rebellion's Speedball will arrive on PlayStation and Xbox at the end of the month

Developer Rebellion has revealed that its action sports project Speedball will officially be exiting Early Access on PC later this month, while simultaneously making its arrival on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

As confirmed in a new trailer and blog post, the title has completed its Early Access run and is ready for the big leagues of being a 'completed' project. This revival of the Bitmap Brothers franchise takes players into the year 2138, and as for what it will offer up, we're told to expect the following.

"Speedball is a no-holds-barred future sport that is used by mega-corporations to distract the downtrodden masses from their miserable lives. It is the only sport that allows two cybernetically augmented teams to go head-to-head at levels of speed and violence beyond human limitations. Matches are fast-paced, explosive and unpredictable and you will need to master high-speed passing, coordination and shooting."

This full version of the game will include all of the improvements that Rebellion has added during Early Access, including the League Mode, a better tutorial system, enhanced visuals, improved gameplay and shooting mechanics, new armour sets and colour styles, and more.

With the launch and Early Access exit set for January 27, you can see the latest trailer for the game below.