Rebellion trades England's rolling hills for a horrific off-world colony in Alien Deathstorm

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While the Xbox Partner Preview did have a few fresh reveals, the show was otherwise quite a basic affair. Thankfully, there were interesting and promising gems like the next project from British developer Rebellion to spice things up.

Known as Alien Deathstorm, this is a first-person action horror experience that's a far-cry from the rolling English hills of Atomfall or the ruined Europe of the Sniper Elite series. Rather we're taken to a distant off-world colony and asked to survive in a hellscape where monsters and terrifying creatures lurk in the darkness and want nothing more than to make us their next meal.

In an Xbox Wire article dedicated to the game, we're told a little more of what to expect:

"Alien Deathstorm takes us to yet another entirely different location. It's a raw, visceral first-person action horror experience, where second-to-second survival hinges on responding to a monstrous, constantly shifting threat on a storm-blasted off-world colony. Relentless danger, ballistic action and nerve-wracking exploration are at the heart of the game, as the player fights to survive the sinister lurking horrors that surround them."

We've also been told a little more about what to expect from Rebellion's head of design, Ben Fisher, who confirms that the game is a "true hybrid" between action and survival and that it has a "really satisfying combination of high-tension exploration and discovery coupled to Rebellion's well-established expertise in producing highly satisfying action shooters. If we had to describe it as anything, it's an 'action horror' game with a layer of constant threat and environmental discovery that fully supports the second-to-second ballistic action."

The main thing to note is that Alien Deathstorm is still a good while away, as the launch is planned for 2027 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the reveal trailer for the game below.